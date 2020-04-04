Mexico Fuel Card Market to 2027: New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

Mexico Fuel Card Market to 2027 – Country Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Branded Fuel Cards, Merchant Fuel Cards, and Universal Fuel Cards); and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others)

Fuel cards enable enhanced tracking of fleet expenses and efficiency of the fleet by tracking real-time mileage and fuel usage by vehicles in a fleet. Fleet operators use fuel cards for costs such as truck maintenance, truck repairs, fuel, truck cleaning, and replacement vehicle rental, among others. Data captured by a fuel card include odometer reading, fuel grades, fuel product, and quantity of fuel, vehicle ID, driver ID and tax information along with transaction details such as time, location, spend amount and date support rich repowering for fleet managers. These features of fuel card are significantly driving the Mexico fuel card market.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand in Mexico fuel card market. Few of the recent developments in Mexico fuel card market are listed below;

2018: Edenred, the world leader in transactional solutions for companies, employees and merchants, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 80% of the share capital of The Right Fuelcard Company (TRFC) group, the number four fuel card program manager in the United Kingdom.

2018: Mastercard unveiled a new service to automatically integrate fuel and maintenance data from a connected car’s dashboard into the payment process. The service will streamline the process, providing fleet managers greater transparency and control.

Mexico Fuel Card Market – By Type

Branded Fuel Cards

Merchant Branded Fuel Cards

Universal Fuel Cards

Mexico Fuel Market- By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Mexico Fuel Card Market- Companies Profiles

BP PLC

Edenred SA

Exxon Mobil

FleetCor Technologies Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total SA

US bank

Wex, Inc.

World Fuel Corporation

