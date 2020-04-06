Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Growth and Insights To 2027: Leading Players B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User and Geography”. The global advanced medical stopcock market is expected to reach US$ 1,167.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global advanced medical stopcock market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global advanced medical stopcock market was segmented by type and end user. The type segment was classified as low-pressure stopcocks, medium-pressure stopcocks and high-pressure stopcocks. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and homecare.

The market for advanced medical stopcock is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as growing incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to face challenge such as safety concern while using the stopcock, this factor is likely to lower down the use of stopcock in future.. In addition it is likely to experience growth opportunities due to growing numbers of hospitals across the world.

The major players operating in the advanced medical stopcock market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Codan USA, Nordson Corporation, Cook, JCM MED, and Utah Medical Products Inc. among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengtheningtheir product offering in the market.

Advanced medical stopcocks are used during surgeries or after the surgical procedures. These are used with infusion pumps to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of patient’s body. The Infusion pumps provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient needs long-term medicines or fluids. The stopcocks are used after surgeries to provide medicines in the fluid forms when the patient is under observation. For instance, the surgical procedures such as caesarean sections are growing across the world. According to the statistics revealed by the European Union states that in 2016, approximately 1.32 million caesarean sections were performed. The number of the surgeries are rising across the world which is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global advanced medical stopcock market by end user segments was led by hospitals & clinics segment. In 2018, the hospitals & clinics held a largest market share of 42.0% of the advanced medical stopcock market, by end user. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of admission in hospitals due to several health conditions which is becoming the major factor for the growth of the advanced medical stopcock market.

The report segments the global advanced medical stopcock market as follows:

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By Type

Low-Pressure Stopcocks

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks

High-Pressure Stopcocks

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

