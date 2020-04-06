Agriculture in Algeria-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024):Current Trends, Business Outlook, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends and Growth Analysis

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The Algerian Agriculture industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The government policies and programs to increase domestic production, privatization of the seed sector and increasing investment in agricultural infrastructure are the three major drivers behind the growth of the market studied. Agriculture in Algeria is mostly affected by drought and is unable to meet the domestic demands. Hence, the import of crops plays a major role in the sector. The Algerian government and its Ministry of Agriculture are continuously striving toward reducing the imports and increasing domestic production of the crops that are in demand. Climate is one of the major factors affecting crop production in Algeria.

Scope of the Report

The study identifies the situation of Algeria and predicts the growth of the various segments in its agricultural sector. In the report, the sectors taken into consideration are food crops/cereals, fruits, and vegetables. The study discusses agricultural production, consumption, import, export, market trends, government regulations, growth forecast, and the key companies present in the sector. The Agriculture in Algeria is segmented by type into food crop/cereal, fruits, and vegetables.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investment in Agricultural Infrastructure is driving the market

The high share in the economy’s performance has led the government to consider the agricultural sector to be a priority sector and has put huge efforts to attract foreign, as well as domestic investments, thereby, expecting to reduce the country’s reliance on imports. As a part of its effort to boost the agricultural sector, the government is offering incentives on taxes, including farming concessions, and free long-term leases of farmland to foreign investors, as well as local counterparts. Owing to such favorable legislative policies, many private agricultural firms are coming forward to make investments in the agricultural sector. Algeria mainly relies on imports of agricultural products, mainly due to its weak domestic output, but owing to such infrastructure improvements, huge investments, and modernization of distribution channels and retail stores, there is a huge potential observed in the agricultural sector.

Production of Fruits in Algeria

Watermelon accounts for 30% of the fruit production in Algeria, followed by dates, apples, and grapes. The Algerian fruit market also constitutes oranges on a large scale, which accounted for around 14% in 2017. But a slight decline in the production of oranges has been observed due to snow storms. Due to the reduction in production, the consumption of fresh and processed varieties of oranges has also reduced over the past few years. In order to reduce the reliance on imports, the Algerian government is offering incentives on taxes, including farming concessions, and free long-term leases of farmland to foreign investors, as well as local counterparts.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Food Crops / Cereals

5.1.1.1 tic Production (Volume)

5.1.1.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.1.3 Import Value and Volume

5.1.1.4 Export Value and Volume

5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Fruits

5.1.2.1 tic Production (Volume)

5.1.2.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.2.3 Import Value and Volume

5.1.2.4 Export Value and Volume

5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Vegetables

5.1.3.1 tic Production (Volume)

5.1.3.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.3.3 Import Value and Volume

5.1.3.4 Export Value and Volume

5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

