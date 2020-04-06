Agriculture in Ethiopia-Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024):Products, Applications, Growing Demand, Trends, Growth Rate, Key Players and Regional Outlook

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

Agriculture in Ethiopia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The favorable government policies encouraging the private sector and the favorable agro-climatic conditions are the two major drivers behind the growth of the market studied. Agriculture in Ethiopia is the largest component of its economy and employs the majority of the Ethiopian population. The majority of these are smallholder farmers practicing subsistence farming on less than one hectare of land. These farmers, whose output is predominantly cereal crops, account for 95% of the agricultural production in Ethiopia.

Scope of the Report

The study identifies the situation of the agricultural sector of Ethiopia and predicts the growth of the various segments in the sector. In the report, the sectors taken into consideration are food crops/cereals, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables. The study discusses agricultural production, consumption, import, export, market trends, government regulations, growth forecast, and the key companies present in the sector.

Key Market Trends

Favorable Government Policies Encouraging the Private Sector is driving the market

The key component of Ethiopia’s Agriculture Policy is expanding the primary and processed agricultural products. As a result, the government of Ethiopia has identified two of its crucial areas, which are increasing the productivity of small hold farms and expanding the large scale commercial farms. To spur the economic growth of Ethiopia in the future, the government has initiated the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II), in order to make the agro-processing sector a single entity by encouraging private sectors’ investments within the country. The government of Ethiopia has started working with international partners to enhance agriculture productivity by collaborating with different private sectors in many possible ways. According to export.gov, the government of Ethiopia has established the Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) in order to address the problems of the agriculture sector in Ethiopia. The establishment of the society is meant to enhance the capability of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources (MoALR), as well as it is public, private, and non-governmental implementing partners.

Production of Cereals in Ethiopia

Production of grains accounts for the second-largest share in the economic contribution of the agricultural sector in Ethiopia. More than 80% of agriculture land is used for the production of cereals, which makes use of 60% of the rural workforce. Despite the huge availability of fertile land for agriculture, the country fails to produce high yields of cereals, due to low infrastructure, backward technology implementations, and lack of machinery and irrigation facilities.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Food Crops/Cereals

5.1.1.1 Domestic Production (Volume)

5.1.1.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.1.3 Import (Value and Volume)

5.1.1.4 Export (Value and Volume)

5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Oilseeds

5.1.2.1 Domestic Production (Volume)

5.1.2.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.2.3 Import (Value and Volume)

5.1.2.4 Export (Value and Volume)

5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Fruits

5.1.3.1 Domestic Production (Volume)

5.1.3.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.3.3 Import (Value and Volume)

5.1.3.4 Export (Value and Volume)

5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 Vegetables

5.1.4.1 Domestic Production (Volume)

5.1.4.2 Domestic Consumption (Value and Volume)

5.1.4.3 Import (Value and Volume)

5.1.4.4 Export (Value and Volume)

5.1.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

