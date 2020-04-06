Agriculture in India-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024):Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The Agriculture Industry in India was valued at USD 32.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Indian Agricultural industry, with its allied sectors, is unquestionably the largest livelihood provider in India, more so in the vast rural areas. It also contributes a significant figure to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Indian Food grain production has witnessed 277.49 million ton in the year 2017 which was 275.68 million tonnes in prvious year.

Scope of the Report

The report consists of majorly grown crops and major sectors of the Indian agricultural industry. India is the world leader in the production of the Mango, Banana, Papaya, Lemon, Guava, Jackfruit, Pomegranate, Jute, Cotton, Millet, Pulses, Chili, Chickpea, Ginger and Safflower. India is also 2ns largest producer of Rice, Wheat, Cucurbit, Dry Beans, Onion, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Eggplant, potato, tomato, pumpkin & gourd, sesame, sugarcane, tea, peanut, tobacco, and Silk. Massive agriculture production has resulted in high growth of the country. More than 21% of the population in India is engaged in agricultural sector.

Key Market Trends

Expansion in the Food Processing Sector

Growth in household income coupled with increased processed food consumption resulted in expansion of food processing sector. Increase in exports, rise in private participation in agriculture and use of information technology are some of the key trends in the agriculture industry in India.According to United States Department of Agriculture(USDA), Food processing sectors have contributed 15.8% of Indian agricultural Gross Domestic Product which is 7.8% higher than the previous year.

Increased Scope for Exports of Fishery Consumables & Meat.

The Government of India has been instrumental in the growth and development of the food processing industry. The government through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is making all efforts to encourage investments in the business. It has approved proposals for joint ventures (JV), foreign collaborations, industrial licenses, and 100 per cent export oriented units.In budget of 2016-17, government of India allotted US$ 5,429.8 million for agriculture and allied sector. India have signed 52 MOUs/agreements with various countries for the development of agriculture in India.

