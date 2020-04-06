Air Taxi Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Increased road traffic congestion and an alternative mode of transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the air taxi market. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high differential fare are some of the factors restraining the growth of the air taxi market. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is anticipated to generate several opportunities for the growth air taxi market.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008246/

Here we have listed the top Air Taxi Market companies in the world

1. Airbus S.A.S.

2. Beechcraft Corporation

3. Boeing

4. EHANG

5. Embraer

6. Hyundai Motor Company

7. Imagine Air

8. Lilium

9. Uber Technologies

10. Volocopter GmbH

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Air Taxi Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Air Taxi Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Air Taxi Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Air Taxi Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Air Taxi Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Synopsis Industry Trends Market Analysis by Manufacturer Market Analysis by Type Market Analysis by Application Geographic Market Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis Competitive Landscape Major Company Profiles Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2027) Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008246/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]