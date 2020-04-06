Angioplasty Balloon Market Report Overview up to 2027 – Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical.

Detail Analysis of Global Angioplasty Balloon Market with respect to region specific market growth and Top Companies analysis. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The “Global Angioplasty Balloon Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Angioplasty Balloon industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global angioplasty balloon market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, end user, and geography. The global angioplasty balloon market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Angioplasty balloon is used in various interventional procedures for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. There are number of angioplasty balloon catheters available in the market. These devices come in a wide range of lengths and diameters, and are made from a variety of materials such as nylon, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and polyurethane.

Growth of the market for angioplasty balloon is ruled by various factors such as advancements in the angioplasty balloons and increasing of demand for angioplasty balloons in cardiac cauterization labs and surgical centers. Furthermore, increasing number of products receiving FDA approvals and availability of wide range of angioplasty balloons also drives the market growth. However, high cost of angioplasty balloon and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

Top Players:

1.Abbott

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Cardinal Health

4. Cook Medical

5. C. R. Bard, Inc.

6. ENDOCOR GmbH

7. Medtronic

8. Spectranetics

9. BIOTRONIK.

10. Terumo Medical Corporation

The global angioplasty balloon market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into normal balloons, drug eluting balloons, scoring balloons, and cutting balloons. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into nylon, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, silicone urethane co-polymers, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and catheterization laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Angioplasty balloon market based on type, material and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall angioplasty balloon market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of market players focusing on drug delivery and patient monitoring, and emergence of new market players offering innovative solutions in the market. While in Asia Pacific, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and. increasing coronary & peripheral interventions in hospitals and ambulatory care.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

