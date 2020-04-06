Anti-infective Drugs Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Industry Size, Statistics, Market Share, Development, Business Growth & Regional Analysis

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.”

Market Overview

Anti-infectives drugs have been one of the major segment for many pharmaceutical companies from decades. Over the past two decades, the infection rate has grown significantly, particularly across low and middle-income countries. There are a large number of companies well-established in the market with their products in the form of antifungals, antibiotics, anti-bacterial, anti-protozoans and antivirals targeting cytochrome, interleukin, interferons and some are multi-drug resistants. The primary driver is growth in burden of several infectious diseases across developed and emerging markets such as different forms of influenza, diarrhea, hepatitis, and urinary tract infections, among others, which needs more attention from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, there has been significant growth in the number of multidrug-resistant organisms across several parts of the world, which further increases the importance of innovation in the anti-infective agents.

However, some of the major restraints to this market are high investment costs in R&D, as major importance is given to multi-drug resistant drug, where several companies product fail in the early-stage or clinical stage of development. Also, shortage of resources in healthcare facilities particularly in emerging markets restricts the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

The anti-infective drugs/agents are described as substances which prevent infectious agents or organisms from spreading. These are mostly communicable diseases spread from viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other organisms. There are several global players having well-established R&D with an increased focus upon the development of innovative drugs against multidrug-resistant organisms. The scope of this market is segmented by product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Antiviral Products are Expected to Register High Growth Over the Forecast Period

The anti-viral agents are expected to show high growth over the forecast period, as several drug manufacturers are exploring the opportunities to expand in the lower and middle-income countries, where the epidemic infection rate is high. There is high diversity in a patient pool which requires long treatment procedures in hospital facilities as well as home care treatments. Moreover, there has been observed a growing interest by government in countries showing fast economic growth, to collaborate with hospitals and global pharmaceutical companies to improve the distribution rate of antiviral agents to the needful in the required area of a country. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of antivirals segment over the forecast period.

North America is Estimated to Have Largest Share Over the Forecast Period

With a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness in the society, well-established distribution channels and good presence of e-commerce across the United States and Canada drives, helps North America to dominate this market over the forecast period. The high purchasing power by the end consumer and favorable reimbursement policies helps pharmaceutical companies to grow in this region. Further, it helps the pharmaceutical companies increase the production capabilities, invest more upon the funded projects with renowned medical institutions to suffice the demand of anti-infective drugs across North America.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players are focusing on better distribution channel as well as reaching out to each category of patients with different diseases and age groups, which makes the companies grow in this market. Some of the major players in the market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi SA, GSK, and Gilead Sciences, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Targeted Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Awareness and Initiatives Against Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Rise of Multi-drug Resistant Organisms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Investment in R&D for Drugs Production

4.3.2 Shortage of Resources in Certain LMIC’s

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Antibiotics

5.1.2 Antivirals

5.1.3 Antifungals

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 HIV Infection

5.2.2 Pneumonia

5.2.3 Respiratory Virus Infection

5.2.4 Sepsis

5.2.5 Tuberculosis

5.2.6 Other Indications

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy

5.3.2 Retail Pharmacy

5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 France

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 United Kingdom

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Astellas Pharma Inc

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.5 Gilead Sciences, Inc

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Pfizer, Inc

6.1.10 Sanofi SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

