Anti-Static Oil Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Types, Application, Industry Size, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Regions

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.”

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981644

Market Overview

The market for anti-static oils is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the expanding textile industry in Asia-Pacific countries and the growing adoption of bio-based and synthetic lubricants.

– The US-China trade war’s negative impact on the Chinese textile and clothing imports to the United States is going to act as a hindrance to the consumption growth of the product.

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global anti-static oils market, with approximately 50% of the global share.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Weaving

– Weaving is the production process for fabric, by interlacing two sets of yarns, so that they cross each other, normally at right angles, usually accomplished with a hand- or power-operated loom. A power-operated loom is a machinery used to weave cloth and tapestry. The basic purpose of the machinery is to hold the warp threads under tension to facilitate the interweaving of the weft threads.

– Woven fabrics are made of many threads woven on a warp and a weft. Weaving is generally a repetition of three basic actions, also called the primary motions of the loom.

– Shedding, where the warp threads are separated by raising or lowering healed frames to form a clear space where the pick can pass.

– Picking, where the weft or pick is propelled across the loom by hand, an air-jet, a rapier, or a shuttle.

– Beating-up or battening, where the weft is pushed up against the fell of the cloth by the reed.

– Anti-static oil is used in power-operated looms. Anti-static oil is applied to yarn on looms, in order to lubricate and smoothen the hairiness of yarn and eliminate static electricity during textile production, by reducing yarn-to-yarn and yarn-to-metal friction, for higher loom efficiency.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market owing to the increasing demand from countries such as China, India, and Vietnam.

– China is the largest textile producing and exporting country in the world. With its rapid growth over the last two decades, the Chinese textile industry has become one of the main pillars of the country’s economy and contributes ~7% to China’s GDP.

– In 2018, China’s textile exports were valued at approximately ~USD 119 billion, a figure that corresponds to ~37.6% of the global market share.

– The Indian textiles and apparels (T&A) industry account for approximately 4% of the global T&A market. The T&A industry is one of the largest and the most important sectors for the Indian economy in terms of output, foreign exchange earnings, and employment. The industry contributes approximately 7% to industrial output in value terms, 2% to the GDP, and 15% to the country’s export earnings.

– India’s weaving/knitting sector is highly unorganized, with the organized sector contributing to just 5% of the total production. There are about 3.9 million handlooms and 1.8 million power looms in India. Handlooms cater to both ends of the value chain, i.e. mass consumption as well as specialty use.

– At present, there are ~3,544 operational textile mills, which include ~2,184 non-small-scale industries and ~1,360 small-scale industries in the country (2017-2018).

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for anti-static oil consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global anti-static oil market is partially fragmented, with the top four players accounting for a consolidated share of approximately 40% of the market. major players in the market include Transfar Chemicals, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Witsmans Group, and Hansen & Rosenthal Group, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Hansen & Rosenthal Group

– Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

– Indian Oil Corporation Limited

– Panama Petrochem Ltd

– Ricci SpA

– Takemoto Oil & Fat Co. Ltd

– Total SA

– Transfar Chemicals

– Unicon Fibro Chemicals Pvt Ltd

– Witmans Group

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/anti-static-oil-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Knitting

5.1.2 Weaving

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Vietnam

5.2.1.4 Bangladesh

5.2.1.5 Pakistan

5.2.1.6 Indonesia

5.2.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Spain

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 France

5.2.3.6 Turkey

5.2.3.7 Rest of the Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Egypt

5.2.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hansen & Rosenthal Group

6.4.2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

6.4.3 Indian Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.4 Panama Petrochem Ltd

6.4.5 Ricci SpA

6.4.6 Takemoto Oil & Fat Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Total SA

6.4.8 Transfar Chemicals

6.4.9 Unicon Fibro Chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.10 Witmans Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981644

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155