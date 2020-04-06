Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Size, Share, Segmentation, Demand Insight, Top Manufacturers and Regional Overview

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.”

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Market Overview

The major factors attributing to the growth of the arteriotomy closure devices market are increasing incidences of vascular disorders and rising geriatric population. The global increase in the incidence of vascular diseases is due to a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and smoking. Manual compression has been considered the traditional technique to achieve closure of the arterial access site. Patient comfort and satisfaction are the important factors that result in wide adoption of arteriotomy closure devices. Each year approximately 7 million invasive cardiovascular procedures are performed worldwide, this number is expected to increase with the aging population and act as a major driver for the growth of Arteriotomy Closure Devices market.

Scope of the Report

Arteriotomy Closure Devices (ACD) are widely used by surgeons to perform both diagnostic and interventional procedures. ACD are of two types: Active closure devices (Collagen plugs, Suture devices and clips) and Passive closure devices (compression devices and hemostasis pads). These closure devices are used to achieve hemostasis, improve patient outcome, and decrease vascular complications and hospitalization rate. Arterial access is usually obtained at the common femoral or radial artery.

Key Market Trends

Femoral Arterial Access is Highly Preferred in the Application Segment

The vast majority of procedures are performed with Femoral arterial access. However, increased interest has been observed for the radial approach due to the significant reduction in bleeding complications.

Vascular complications increase depending on the severity of the procedure. In order to reduce these complications, ACDs have been developed as an alternative to manual compression. The use of Arteriotomy Closure Devices is recommended to patients undergoing acute myocardial infarction, neurovascular interventions and endovascular procedures for peripheral vascular diseases. With the increasing incidence of vascular disorders as well as the development of innovative products, the growth of the market is expected to be augmented.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the same in the Forecast Period

North America will witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disease, rising aging population and growing demand for newly introduced devices and innovative technologies. According to American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (ACC-NCDR), less than 2% of invasive cardiovascular procedures are performed from the radial site, which indicates that the common femoral artery remains the most common arterial access site in the United States. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The Arteriotomy Closure Devices market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardiva Medical, Merit Medical, and Medtronic PLC, Teleflex, Vasorum Ltd, Vivasure Medical and Marine Polymer Technologies Inc. are among others.

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Cardinal Health

– Cardiva Medical

– Marine Polymer Technologies Inc

– Medtronic PLC

– Merit Medical

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Terumo Corporation

– Vasorum Ltd

– Vivasure Medical

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Vascular disorders

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the device

4.3.2 Risk Associated with the Procedure

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Active Closure Devices

5.1.2 Passive Closure Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Femoral Arterial Access Procedures

5.2.2 Radial Arterial Access Procedures

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Cardinal Health

6.1.3 Cardiva Medical

6.1.4 Marine Polymer Technologies Inc

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Merit Medical

6.1.7 Teleflex Incorporated

6.1.8 Terumo Corporation

6.1.9 Vasorum Ltd

6.1.10 Vivasure Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

