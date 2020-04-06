Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market Research On Top Trending Key Players

The Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing the adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby requiring an increased quantity of EV powertrains. This factor is expected to drive the EV powertrain market. Additionally, the presence of a large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to technologically enhanced powertrain products, which is also a key driving force of the EV powertrain market. The volume of EV powertrain procurement is at a constant rise in the current scenario, owing to the fact that the OEMs are increasingly procuring the powertrains in large quantities to cater to the needs of the manufacturing of existing vehicle models and to test respective newer models practically.

The governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives for reducing custom duty and taxes on various EV components. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government reduced the custom duty on EV components by 5%. This led to a reduction in tax collected through electric vehicles by 5%. Thus, the support from the government and increasing awareness among the consumers about the ill effects of the emissions are creating an opportunity for ICE vehicle manufacturers to invest in electric vehicle production.

Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – Segmentation

Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market -Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Dana Limited

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Elxsi

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

