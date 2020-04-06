Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market 2027 Global Analysis By Key Players – Club Car, LLC, Cruise Car, Inc., Deere & Company, Garia Utility

The Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The market for Asia Pacific low speed vehicle is segmented into type, propulsion, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into commercial turf utility vehicles, golf carts, industrial utility vehicles, and personnel carriers. Based on propulsion, the low speed vehicle market is segmented into electric, diesel, and gasoline. The electric-powered vehicles are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. By country, the market is segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.

Asia-Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market–Segmentation

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric Less than 5 HP 5 to 8 HP More than 8 HP

Gasoline

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market-Companies Mentioned

Club Car, LLC

Cruise Car, Inc.,

Deere & Company

Garia Utility

Melex Ltd.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Polaris Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

The Toro Company

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

