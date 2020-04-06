Asia-Pacific Quinoa Seeds Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities

Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The Asia-Pacific Quinoa Seeds Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2019-2024. Asia-Pacific is an import-dependent region for quinoa seeds with Japan being the largest quinoa seeds importing country. Quinoa is gluten-free and ideal for people with digestive disorders. Therefore, it is increasingly being adopted by people in developing countries.

Scope of the Report

Quinoa is a type of cereal crop and is most widely used for its edible seed, which is gluten-free, high in protein, and is a good source of fiber. The commodity has more than 3,000 varieties, but only a few have been commercialized as of now. All the seeds have diverse characteristics, but its color, saponin level, and growth climate are the major properties considered during the trade of quinoa seeds.

Key Market Trends

India Promotes Production of Quinoa Seeds

In 2018, India encouraged over 55,000 farmers to take up cultivation of quinoa. Rajasthan State Seeds Corporation, which involved some farmers to grow quinoa seeds on an experimental basis, had managed to raise over 20,000 quintals of seed for 2018. The Corporation also plans to distribute the seeds to 55,000 or more farmers for growing. Quinoa exports have risen significantly in India and it is estimated to further grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

Japan is the Largest Importer of Quinoa

Japan is the largest importer of quinoa seeds in the Asia-Pacific region. Since production is negligible in the country, it meets the demand for quinoa seeds majorly through imports. Although imports fell in 2017, it is gradually picking up. The country imported 601 tons of quinoa seeds in 2018. The imports are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% for the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major exporters of quinoa seeds to Japan are Peru, Bolivia, and Columbia.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

4.4.4 Value Chain Challenges & Opportunities

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1 China

5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2 Japan

5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3 Australia

5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4 India

5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

