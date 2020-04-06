Auto-Injectors Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Current Trends, Strategies, Top Key Players, Competitor Analysis and Regional Outlook

Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors.

Market Overview

Global Auto-Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for convenience of patients, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, and technological advancements.

The use of auto-injector has brought many benefits for both the patient and healthcare professional. It has simplified self administration, reduced anxiety, improved safety, and improved compliance. For instance, most of the currently available disease-modifying therapies available in the market for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are administered through injection. This has always been considered as a source of fear for a large number of patients and a considerable cause of non-adherence to treatment. Auto injectors can address this issue by ensuring that the injection is made at the accurate depth and can distinctly improve the comfort and tolerability of administration when compared to manual syringes. Data from various clinical trials support the use of auto injectors presenting that they improve adherence and the smaller gauge needles significantly reduce injection discomfort.

Scope of the Report

Auto-Injector refers to a syringe which contains a spring-loaded needle generally with a preloaded dose of medication. Upon being forced against the body with a piercing motion, the device gets activated and administers a calculated dose of medication. Auto injectors are usually used for self-administration of epinephrine (in order to mitigate anaphylaxis); by migraine sufferers who want to achieve quick relief of headache; or even by military as well as emergency services workers in order to combat the effects of nerve agents.

Key Market Trends

Rheumatoid Arthritis is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the joints are attacked by the body’s immune system and inflammation of the synovium is created, causing swelling and pain in and around the joints. The RA Organisation, US, states that the disease affects over 1.3 million Americans and as much as 1% of the worldwide population (as of 2018). According to several recent studies, majority of the patients with rheumatoid arthritis who used an auto injector for the treatment were observed to be comfortable using the device and even had better outcomes than those who had someone else administer injections.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Several epinephrine auto-injectors are now available in the region. There are generic versions as well. Each contains the drug epinephrine. But, each device possess its own unique set of instructions for use. Understanding the differences is essential so that one can get the device one wants and knows how to properly use it. In the region, children with severe allergies now have access to a new generic version of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. Epinephrine auto-injectors. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., in 2018, to market the generics in 0.3 milligram (mg) and 0.15 mg strengths.

Competitive Landscape

The global Auto-Injectors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Abbvie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ypsomed, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Auto-Injectors market.

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbvie

– Amgen

– AstraZeneca

– Bayer

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Biogen

– Eli Lilly

– Novartis

– Teva Pharmaceuticals

– Ypsomed

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience of Patients

4.2.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

4.3.2 Regulatory Hurdles

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.1.2 Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.3 Anaphylaxis

5.1.4 Others (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Migraines, Psoriasis, and Anemia)

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Disposable Autoinjectors

5.2.2 Reusable Autoinjectors

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Home Care Settings

5.3.2 Hospital & Clinics

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbvie

6.1.2 Amgen

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 Bayer

6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.6 Biogen

6.1.7 Eli Lilly

6.1.8 Novartis

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Ypsomed

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

