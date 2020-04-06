Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size, Future Insights, Global Outlook to 2027 – ALLGAIER AUTOMOTIVE, BENTELER, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL, KAUTEX TEXTRON, Magna, Martinrea, Plastic Omnium, SMA SERBATOI, TI Automotive, Westport Fuel

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Automotive Fuel Tank Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The automotive fuel tank is a container used for the safe storage of flammable fluids. It is a part of an engine system of a vehicle in which the fuel is stored and released into an engine. The automotive fuel tank size ranges from the small plastic tank to large multi-chambered tank. The capacity of the fuel tank varies depending on the vehicle type. The size and capacity of the fuel tank determine the efficiency of the vehicle. Plastic automotive fuel tanks have several inherent advantages over metal fuel tanks as they are lightweight, corrosion resistance, high durability and also provides design flexibility.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive fuel tank market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing vehicle production in developed and developing countries and a significant rise in sales of vehicles over the past few decades. Rising trading activities coupled with growing industrialization have spurred the demand for commercial vehicles, in turn providing potential avenues of growth for automotive fuel tank manufacturers. However, factors, such as growing penetration and demand for electric vehicles and rise in prices of base metal, i.e., aluminum, may hinder the growth of the market studied. Automotive manufacturers are replacing metal fuel tanks with plastic fuel tanks to meet the rising demand and satisfy discerning customer requirements which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive fuel tank market with detailed market segmentation by capacity, material type, vehicle type, sales channel and geography. The global automotive fuel tank market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive fuel tank market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive fuel tank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, material type, vehicle type and sales channel. On the basis of capacity, the automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, less than 15 liter, 15 liter-45 liter, 45 liter-75 liter and above 70 liter. Based on material type, the global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, plastic, aluminum and steel. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Based on the sales channel, the market is bifurcated into, OEM and aftermarket.

The List of Companies

1.ALLGAIER AUTOMOTIVE

2.BENTELER International

3.FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.

4.KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH and CO. KG

5.Magna International Inc.

6.Martinrea International Inc.

7.Plastic Omnium

8.SMA SERBATOI S.p.A.

9.TI Automotive

10.Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CAPACITY

8.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MATERIAL TYPE

9.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

10.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SALES CHANNEL

11.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13.AUTOMOTIVE FUEL TANK MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14.APPENDIX

