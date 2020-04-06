Automotive Sensors Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027: ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors

Latest market study on “Automotive Sensor Market to 2027 by Type (LED, Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, MEMS, Others); Application (Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics, Powertrain, ADAS, Others); Vehicle Type (LCV, HCV, Passenger Car) – Global Analysis and Forecast“, the automotive sensor market is estimated to reach US$ 16.735 Bn by 2027 from US$ 8.175 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The market for automotive sensor globally has been segmented into three major segments including type, application, and vehicle type. The type segment is further segmented into LED, image sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, and others. The demand for image sensors is growing high as the advantages of these automotive image sensors are growing among the automotive manufacturers as well as the individuals, which is paving the path for image sensor segment in the automotive sensors market. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is increasingly becoming mainstream among the luxury cars segment and is also being integrated on the mid-range car segments and commercial vehicles. These image sensors facilitate in enhancing the safety of the vehicle, driver, and passengers. Attributing to the increasing integration of ADAS in automobiles, the procurement of image sensors is foreseen to be exponential in the near future. Furthermore, the rising demand and manufacturing of fully-automatic and semi-autonomous vehicles project a prominent future for the image sensor segment in the automotive sensors market.

The global market for automotive sensor market is segmented on various parameters such as type, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on type, position sensor segment dominate the automotive sensor market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, advanced driver assistance systems segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. Further, based on vehicle type, passenger cars led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive solutions and are partnering with the small as well as large companies which is helping them to gain customer traction.

The major companies offering automotive Sensor market include ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Melexis, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others. Several other companies are also offering these sensors to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. The growth trajectory of connected cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt connected cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and sensors industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the automotive sensors market in the coming years.

The automotive sensors market is categorized on basis of various application such as advanced driver assistance systems, body electronics, infotainment, powertrain, safety systems, chassis and others. ADAS dominated the application segment and the ADAS segment is calculated to continue its dominance year on year till 2027. Increasing number of companies offering advanced driver assistance systems in the current automotive industry is fueling the procurement of semiconductor products associated with the ADAS such as technologically enriched sensors. Safety & security segment captured the second largest global market in 2018 and is followed by chassis segment.

The report segments the global Automotive Sensor Market as follows:

Global Automotive Sensor Market – By Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

Global Automotive Sensor Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Chassis

Others

Global Automotive Sensor Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

