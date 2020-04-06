Blood Collection Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Services, Industry Statistics, Development Trends, Regional Growth and Opportunities Analysis

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.”

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981608

Market Overview

Global Blood Collection market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising demand for early diagnosis of chronic conditions, increasing the incidence of trauma and accidents, and surge in a number of surgical procedures carried out worldwide.

Recently, blood collection has witnessed a great demand, due to an increased number of patients suffering from various ailments related to blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders. It is also found in patients with autoimmune diseases. Cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), are the type of cancers that can affect the bone marrow, blood cells, lymph nodes, and other parts of the lymphatic system. It has been observed that apheresis technology has been used to reduce the number of white cells until they can be controlled by other medications. According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), approximately every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. A combined total of 174,250 people in the United States were estimated to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, in 2018. According to the Cancer Research UK, the incidence rates for leukemia are projected to rise by about 5%, in the United Kingdom, between 2014 and 2035, to 19 cases per 100,000 people by 2035. With the steady increase in the number of patients suffering from these diseases, ailments, the global blood collection market is poised to grow during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Blood specimen collection is a procedure which is performed routinely in order to obtain blood for a variety of laboratory tests. Blood can be collected from venous access devices and occasionally by fingerstick. However, it is most frequently obtained via a peripheral vein puncture, also called venipuncture.

Key Market Trends

Needles and Syringes are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Segment

The use of a hypodermic needle and syringe is the most common means of blood sampling. Therefore, blood collection needles and syringes are expected to dominate the market owing to its extensive use all across the globe. Nowadays, various advancements in the field of medical devices are also fueling market growth. For example, siliconized needles are currently being used at multiple instances, in order to minimize trauma and also to minimize the risk of vein cross perforation with short Bevel. Owing to the fact that a huge number of injuries occur within seconds after an invasive device is removed from the vein, presently, the majority of the marketed needles provide immediate protection at the puncture site. Hence, the concerned segment is expected to retain its dominance in the global market over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The largest market share of North America can mostly be attributed to the United States. Every year, the US government spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare. According to a report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the country’s GDP is spent on healthcare. An increase in the number of road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market studied. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, out of which 37,461 deaths occurred. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people. A single-car accident victim requires as many as 100 pints of blood. This is expected to augment the demand for blood collection over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Blood Collection market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Haemonetics Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., PreQ Systems, Qiagen, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Blood Collection market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Becton Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health

– F.L. Medical SRL

– Greiner Bio One International GmbH

– Haemonetics Corporation

– Henry Schein, Inc.

– McKesson Corporation

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– PreQ Systems

– Qiagen

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/blood-collection-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Early Diagnosis of Chronic Conditions

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Trauma and Accidents

4.2.3 Surge in Number of Surgical Procedures Carried Out Worldwide

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Blood Contaminations and Other Complications

4.3.2 Injury Caused During Blood Collection

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Needles and Syringes

5.1.2 Tubes (Plasma-separating Tubes, Serum-separating Tubes, etc.)

5.1.3 Lancets

5.1.4 Blood Bags

5.1.5 Others (Vials etc.)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Diagnostics

5.2.2 Treatment

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

5.3.2 Blood Banks

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.2 Cardinal Health

6.1.3 F.L. Medical SRL

6.1.4 Greiner Bio One International GmbH

6.1.5 Haemonetics Corporation

6.1.6 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.1.7 McKesson Corporation

6.1.8 Medline Industries, Inc.

6.1.9 PreQ Systems

6.1.10 Qiagen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981608

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155