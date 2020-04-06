BPO Market 2020 – Outsourcing Approaches, Comprehensive Analysis, Size & Share, Global Demand Market, Top 10 Leading Profiles: Alorica Inc., Atento S.A., Capita PLC, Comdata Group, Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation), Genpact Ltd, Sitel Group and others

BPO Market Overview:

The BPO or business process outsourcing involves the outsourcing of various business processes of organizations such as accounting, finance, customer care, and other non-core services. BPO enables organizations to carry out their core business activities effectively. BPO service providers today are incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics to enhance their offerings.

The BPO market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the advent of AI and analytics-based BPO services and increased competition among the enterprises. Also, outsourcing helps to reduce capital and operational expenditure, thereby, fueling market growth. However, several large and small companies are considering outsourcing their non-core processes, which is expected to create significant opportunities for the key players of the BPO market in the coming years.

Market Demand:

Market Key Players:

Alorica Inc.

Atento S.A.

Capita PLC

Comdata Group

Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation)

Genpact Ltd

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Webhelp (Groep Brussel Lambert NV)

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Market Segmentation:

The global BPO market is segmented on the basis of services offered and industry vertical. Based on services offered, the market is segmented as human resources, procurement & supply chain, knowledge process outsourcing, finance & accounting, customer services, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global BPO market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The BPO market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BPO MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BPO MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global BPO Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global BPO Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global BPO Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss BPO Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global BPO Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

