CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT PROMISING INDUSTRY BRIGHT FUTURE A REPORT BY THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC , CATALENT, INC, LONZA, RECIPHARM AB, VETTER PHARMA INTERNATIONAL GMBH, FAMAR HEALTH CARE SERVICES

Industry Analysis

Global contract manufacturing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing urbanization.

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in global contract manufacturing market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific , Catalent, Inc, Lonza, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GMBH, FAMAR Health Care Services, Abbvie Inc, Aenova Holding GmbH , Consort Medical PLC, Almac Group, Siegfried Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH , Evonik Industries AG, Avid Bioservices, Inc, Jubilant Life Sciences, Pfizer Inc, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Competitive Landscape

Global contract manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contract manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers are Restraints

Increasing aging population will propel the growth of the market

Rising diseases such as oncology, cardiovascular disorders may boost the market in the forecast period

Growing healthcare expenditures is also driving the growth of the market

Increasing out sourcing by pharmaceutical companies is a driver for the market growth

Strict regulatory process may hamper the market growth

Rising lead time and logistic cost is also restraining the growth of the market

Capacity consumption concern is distressing the profitability of Cmos which may limit the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Segmentation:-

By Service

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

Biologics Manufacturing Services Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services Biologics API Manufacturing Services

Drug Development Services

By Type

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

Secondary Packaging

By End-User

Big Pharma

Small & Mid-size Pharma

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

To comprehend Global Contract Manufacturing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Contract Manufacturing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

