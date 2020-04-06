Converting Paper Market –current trends, growing demand and future estimations with Major manufacturers- American Eagle Paper Mills; Georgia-Pacific; International Paper; UPM

Converting Paper Market Overview:

The Converting Paper Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Converting Paper market size. The report Global Converting Paper Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Converting paper are the paper-based products that are formulated after undergoing a conversion process which essentially means the production of products such as writing paper, newsprint paper, printing paper, hygiene paper and various other variants from paper. This conversion is carried out to provide specially designed products differentiated on the grading and their unique features.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

American Eagle Paper Mills; Georgia-Pacific; International Paper; UPM; Domtar Corporation; Verso Corporation; Burgo Group spa; Catalyst Paper; Cascades inc.; Finch Paper LLC; Stora Enso; Canfor; Clearwater Paper Corporation; Glatfelter; Twin Rivers Paper Company; Alberta Newsprint Company; WCPM Limited; CROWN PAPER CONVERTING; KRPL; Long Horn Paper; Norkol, Inc & Converting and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

By Application (Newsprint, Hygiene Paper, Printing Paper, Writing Paper, Packaging, Others),



By Pulp Type (Mechanical Wood Pulp, Semi-Chemical Pulp, Chemical Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp),



By Paper Type (Coated, Uncoated), End-Use Industry (Food Service, Packing & Wrapping, Printing, Consumer Goods, Others)



Based on regions, the Converting Paper Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for efficient and lightweight packaging products are expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of e-commerce shopping coupled with increased industrial packaging products will drive the market growth

Vast areas of application of the products such as packaging, printing paper, commercial applications in offices, hygienic products and various others is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Significant surge in adoption of digitalization practices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing environmental concerns regarding the usage of paper and deforestation activities are factors expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cascades inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Orchids Paper Products Company for approximately USD 207 million. This acquisition will include the various manufacturing facilities as well as the commercial agreement already existing with Fabrica de Papel San Francisco, S.A. de C.V. This acquisition will improve the existing production capabilities as well as improving the end-use products manufacturing capacity

In June 2018, Twin Rivers Paper Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of a paper mill facility located in Arkansas, United States. The mill produces converting, bag grade unbleached kraft papers as well as multiwall paper variants designed for food, agricultural and industrial users. This facility will be a valuable addition to the company providing the required resources for enhanced effectiveness and efficiency of operations

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Converting PaperMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Converting Papermarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Converting Paperindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

