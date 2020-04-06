CULTURE MEDIA MARKET TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2027 – MERCK, CORNING, GENERAL ELECTRIC, THERMO FISHER, LONZA, BD

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – The cell culture medium provides the optimal nutrition to growing cells in adequate quantity, this facilitates the growth of cells. The medium preparation may be solid or liquid and consists of various constituents that differ as per the necessary applications and end use. The basic constituents of any medium are carbohydrates, amino acids and vitamins. Cell medium is commonly used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology for research in oncology, toxicity test and drug development.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cell culture medium market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as growth in large scale life-science industry. In addition, funding in R&D and innovation in the life science sector is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cell Culture Medium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cell culture medium market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global cell culture medium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cell media market market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cell culture medium market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as lysogeny broth, chemically defines media, serum free media, classical media and custom media. On the basis of application, the market is divided into drug discovery, toxicity testing, cancer research, genetic engineering and stem cell research. Based on basis of end user, the cell culture medium market is classified as biotechnology & pharmaceutical, research laboratories, academic institutes, other end users.

The List of Companies:

– Merck KGaA

– Corning Incorporated

– General Electric

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Lonza

– BD

– HiMedia Laboratories

– PromoCell GmbH

– bioMerieux SA

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CULTURE MEDIA MARKET LANDSCAPE CULTURE MEDIA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS CULTURE MEDIA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS CULTURE MEDIA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE CULTURE MEDIA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION CULTURE MEDIA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER CULTURE MEDIA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

