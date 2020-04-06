ESNAD Express Tracking System | Track Your Shipment | Logistics Company in Saudi Arabia

ESNAD Express (Logistics Company in Saudi Arabia) understand what we need to experience when we can’t follow the transportation status of our shipment or a bundle. Also, that we didn’t need our clients to experience. Henceforth we have thought of solid client care to assist our clients with tracking their shipment inside a moment or resolve any questions clients may have about the shipment.

The blend of both Track without anyone else and Reach out to the client service group cannot leave your inquiries uncertain.

We will investigate the Track without anyone else part of it.

Track without anyone else:

Track your shipments without signing in and with only a solitary snap.

With the end goal for clients to give a brisk diagram as well as history of their shipment status, we have a little instrument that gives all the fundamental subtleties to clients about their shipment status and history.

Our clients can utilize this apparatus from our site https://www.esnadexpress.com as demonstrated as follows.

One should enter the legitimate AWB number and snap on Track. Our framework will furnish the whole history alongside the present status of that specific shipment. See the beneath screen capture to know how it is shown.

This gives all of you the necessary that you are searching for.

Now and again, this may prompt some uncertain inquiries, or the accompanying inquiry may emerge before you as a client.

Why isn’t my bundle showing up when I type in my AWB or shipment number?

In such cases, you have our 24*7 client care group to enable you to further. We are accessible on practically all correspondence channels as recorded underneath. For the entirety of this, you should give your AWB number to get the necessary status and backing on your inquiries.

– Live Chat – Simply visit or site https://www.esnadexpress.com/to talk with our live specialists.

– Email or Message – Drop us a message from the site https://www.esnadexpress.com itself from Help spring up

– Submit a client service demand – Use a web structure accessible on https://esnadexpresshelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us under the title Submit a solicitation

– Send us a message from Facebook, Twitter – Just communicate something specific from FB errand person or Twitter with the AWB number and the point by point question

– Call us on our cost-free number – Dial-in 920034000 with AWB number

– Reach out to us on WhatsApp – Drop an itemized note alongside AWB number

So as to offer better help, you should ensure that you raise a point by point question. The rest is guaranteed.

The fundamental reason for composing this bit of How-To content is to instruct our clients with the goal that they know about what to do and from where to connect with us if there should arise an occurrence of any help. Along these lines, we feel that we will increase the value of our clients and resolve their questions rapidly.

About ESNAD Express:

We’re on a mission to make shipping a delightful Experience for individuals and businesses. Esnad Express is revolutionizing the world of shipment and delivery in the middle East with cutting-edge technologies. Sending and receiving packages has never been this simple, seamless, or easy.

Contact Us

2nd FLOOR, TOWER D,

Al-Mlqa Commercial Center,

Malka District,

Anas bin Malik Road,

P.O. Box #8292 Riyadh 13521