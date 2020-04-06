Europe EV Powertrain Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Top Key Players – Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Dana Limited, Magna International

The Europe EV Powertrain Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009246/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Key developments such as energy storage, electric motors, and power electronics, as well as the development of charging infrastructure, are expected to boost the market for electric vehicles. The most advanced engines are the hybrid engine. On the other hand, the battery-operated vehicles are expensive, and thus the demand for hybrid engines among the manufacturers is increasing. In hybrid engines, the normal fuel combustion engine is supported by an electric motor. The electric motor can operate individually, whereas the fuel combustion is used only when the electric motor is not charged, which in turn, reduces fuel consumption. Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Mitsubishi, Holden, Nissan, and Land Rover are the major players that offer hybrid models across the world. Thus, these technological advancements in conventional operations of cars are expected to drive the market for EV powertrains.

Currently, Germany is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the EV powertrain market in the region. Germany is one of the largest automotive hubs globally; most automobile manufacturers such as Audi AG, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG, among others, are focusing on the production of electric vehicles, which leads to increased demand for the electric powertrain. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, in 2018, the total number of electric vehicles produced in Germany was 205,000. Furthermore, with the aim of accomplishing the emissions reduction, energy independence, and technology ownership, German carmakers are accelerating the production volumes of electric vehicles. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Rest of Europe in the Europe EV powertrain market in the forecast period:

Europe EV Powertrain Market – Segmentation

Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain



Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Country

France

Germany

UK

Sweden

Netherlands

Slovakia

Rest of Europe



Europe EV Powertrain Market -Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Dana Limited

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Elxsi

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as perrequirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/checkout/basic/all/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace &Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]

Europe EV Powertrain Market, Europe EV Powertrain Market Research, Europe EV Powertrain Market Insight, Europe EV Powertrain Market Trends, Europe EV Powertrain Market Forecast, Europe EV Powertrain Market Share, Europe EV Powertrain Market 2027, Europe EV Powertrain Market Growth, Europe EV Powertrain Industry, Sector, Europe EV Powertrain PDF Report, Europe EV Powertrain Analysis, Europe EV Powertrain Research, Competitive Analysis