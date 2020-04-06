Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Segmentation, Application, Types, Services, Industry Size, Top Companies and Growth Analysis

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The Europe Liquid Fertilizer market valued at USD 1,959.4 million in 2018, is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

– The energy-efficient production technology with reduced greenhouse gas emissions has driven the production of liquid fertilizers in the region thus driving the liquid fertilizer market in Europe.

– France has the largest market for liquid fertilizers in Europe accounting for a 36% share in the overall market in 2018. The rising rates of agricultural land conversion and aging farming demography in France are set to further drive the liquid fertilizer market in the country.

– The market for liquid fertilizers in Europe is fragmented with both international and regional players competing in the market to capture major market shares. Some of the most notable companies in the market are Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Group, Tessenderlo Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and Borealis AG among others.

Scope of the Report

Liquid fertilizers are concentrates or water-soluble powders of synthetic chemicals or organic substances that either contain a mix of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and other micronutrients or are a blended manure from various organic ingredients. They are an efficient source of uniform application for increased and healthier yields. The scope of the European liquid fertilizer market includes segmentation analysis based on nutrient type, ingredients, mode of application, and application on crops. The scope further extends to the geographical analysis of the major countries in the liquid fertilizer segment all across Europe. The review period considered for the report is 2015-2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2024.

Key Market Trends

Energy-Efficient Nitrogen Fertilizer Production Driving the Market

The liquid fertilizer market in Europe valued at USD 1,959.4 million in 2018, is estimated to grow steadily with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The European mandate on high-quality fertilizers with environmentally sustainable performance has obliged the fertilizer producers to invest heavily in energy-efficient technology in the production of ammonia across the region. According to the Annual Overview by Fertilizers Europe for 2016-2017, the ammonia plants in western Europe are the most energy-efficient with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per ton of ammonia produced. This has positioned Europe as one of the leading energy-efficient producers of liquid nitrogen fertilizers since the introduction of the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS). The leading companies in the region are also developing a wide range of fully water-soluble or liquid fertilizers for application through irrigation water (fertigation) and foliar treatments. However, the increasing input costs of minerals and the rising vulnerability to the fluctuating trade policies in the world have ensured only a stable growth of liquid fertilizers in Europe in recent years as compared to other regions such as the Asia-Pacific belt.

France Dominates the Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market

France is the largest market accounting for a 36% share in the European liquid fertilizer market in 2018. Owing to a decline in the area of land dedicated to crop production, the usage of liquid fertilizers per hectare of arable land is expected to rise as they cover a hugely uniform area when applied to plants resulting in optimized crop yields. The rising rates of land conversion to settlement and infrastructure coupled with the aging farming community are further set to boost the demand for liquid fertilizers in France. According to the Feeding Life 2030 report published by Fertilizers Europe, the region is witnessing a major generational change as the average European farmer is 51 years old with 31% of farmers older than 65 years of age. Moreover, the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of organic-based liquid fertilizers is resulting in the usage of greater concentration of liquid fertilizers by farmers to cater to the growing need for food crops across the country.

Competitive Landscape

The market for liquid fertilizer in Europe is fragmented with a few international players and other regional competitors intensifying the competition in the market for maintaining a stable customer-base and capture major market shares. Some of the most notable companies in the market are Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Group, Tessenderlo Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and Borealis AG among others. These companies have been focusing on facility expansions and the development of new products to enhance their product portfolio in order to strategize their hold in the European liquid fertilizer market. For instance, Tessenderlo Group expanded its local presence with the establishment of a new liquid fertilizer plant in Rouen, France in 2017, engaged in producing and distributing the liquid fertilizer Thio-Sul®. Borealis L.A.T, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Borealis Group, launched a precision agriculture tool called NutriGuide in 2018, in order to enable farmers to optimize fertilizer use including liquid fertilizers through better intuitive guidance in fertilizer application.

Companies Mentioned:

– Yara International ASA

– Nutrien Ltd.

– ICL Fertilizers

– Haifa Group

– Tessenderlo Group

– K+S Aktiengesellschaft

– Compo Expert

– CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

– Borealis AG.

– Van Iperen International

