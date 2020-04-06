Fertility Testing Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecasts 2027

Fertility testing is used to diagnose issues relate to the fertility in women. The gynecological exams include hormone screening, cervical mucus test, intrauterine ultrasound exam and others. The factors that cause infertility in women can be increased body weight, hormone imbalance, blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis and others. The Fertility tests include laparoscopy, hysterosalpinogram, hysterosalpingo contrast sonogram (HCS), follicle stimulating hormone and among others.

The growth of the global fertility testing market can be attributed to the driving factors such as rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women and introduction of novel easy-to-use ovulation monitors across the globe. Additionally, growing preference for confidentiality & accessibility of test results, and rapid outcomes of diagnosis are likely to add novel opportunities for the global fertility testing market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Fairhaven Health

Prestige Brands, Inc.

bioZhena Corporation

Babystart Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

UEBE Medical GmbH

Hilin Life Products

Quidel Corporatio

