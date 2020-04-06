Fire Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 10.08 Bn in 2027

Latest market study on “Fire Testing Market by Service (Testing, Inspection, and Certification); Sourcing Type (In-house and Outsourced); Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others); and Geography;- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the fire testing market is estimated to reach US$ 10.08 Bn by 2027 from US$ 5.77 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The rising market demand for fire testing services is highly attributed to the increasing demand for third-party service providers. As per the International Confederation of Inspection and Certification Organization (CEOC), currently, around 40% of the fire testing services market is being outsourced. However, the remaining fire testing services are conducted in the in-house facilities. One of the key factors driving the third-party service providers’ demand is the privatization of state-owned laboratories. Moreover, the rising pressure to reduce cost by the government organizations is compelling them to limit the market surveillance activities. Thus, augmenting the third-party services providers’ demand.

The major companies in fire testing market include Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS AG, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation are also offering the fire testing solutions for various applications, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The global fire testing market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe holds the majority of the fire testing market share and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth. The growth of the manufacturing industry in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing demands for housing, and infrastructural constructions are the key factors bolstering the fire testing services demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The report segments the global fire testing market as follows:

Global Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Global Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Global Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Fire Testing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



