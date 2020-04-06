Foot & Ankle Devices Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2027

Foot & Ankle Devices Market accounted to US$ 2,038.24 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,084.97 Mn by 2027.

The rise in the incidences of the sports injuries can be attributed to increasing in the number of weekend sports players, youngster, and professional athletes. Most of the sports injuries are orthopedic, which include fractures, sprain, strain, ligament breaks, swelling, pain, and others. These injuries are classified as acute and chronic, based on the level of damage caused.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Smith & Nephew Wright Medicalgroup N.V Stryker Anthrex Inc. Zimmer Biomet Ossur Integra Lifesciences Corporation J&J (Depuy Synthes) Acumed, LLC Extremity Medical, LLC

The road accidents are the major driving cause of death by injury and the tenth leading cause of all deaths across the world. Many people injured in road accidents occupy around 30% – 70% of orthopedic beds in hospitals of countries across the globe. Across the world, roads are shared by buses, cars, motorcycles, trucks, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel. As per the estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), road traffic injuries are anticipated to be the eighth driving cause of death across the world.

If the trend of the growing number of accidents is continued, it is estimated that by 2030, road traffic injuries will be the seventh, driving cause of death across the world. As per data by the CDC published in 2016, road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower-income and middle-income countries.

Foot injuries are significantly high in car crashes. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology, around 76% of total foot & ankle car injuries occur due to head-on collisions since the lower extremities are absorb the impact at first during such accidents. However, the other 21% of foot injuries are due to roll-overs and side impacts. Foot and ankle devices such as splints, rehabilitation braces and supports, knee and ankle braces are used to support the injured and damaged parts. Hence, the rise in the rates of road accidents is expected to fuel the demand for foot & ankle devices market at a significant price during the forecast period.

The global foot & ankle devices market by application segments was led by trauma segment. In 2018, the trauma segment held a largest market share of the foot & ankle devices market, by application. The trauma segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to growing incidents of road accidents is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the foot & ankle devices market.

