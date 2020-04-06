Fruits and Vegetables industry in Zimbabwe-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024):Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.”

Market Overview

The Zimbabwean fruit & vegetable industry has been a highly fluctuating market from the past few years. These fluctuations in the market are majorly due to the inflation and frequent changes in prices. Production volumes are also experiencing significant impact, due to the lack of suitable climate and drought conditions in the country. Vegetable production is primarily concentrated in a few provinces. The harvested area of vegetables is experiencing a very slow growth rate of around 2%, due to the lack of attractive government subsidies to farmers. Very little exposure to the international market is also one of the demotivating factors for farmers. In 2016, the area harvested was 32849 hectares.

Scope of the Report

The report defines fruits and vegetable products, in terms of the end users. For the purpose of this report, the market scope includes only fresh fruits and vegetables. The production, consumption, import, export, value chain, and pricing analysis have been provided for the Zimbabwe fruits and vegetable market. The scope does not include fruits and vegetable products processed in any form, such as frozen, freeze-dried, cooked, canned, etc.

Key Market Trends

Attractive Citrus Deal with China

According to Mordor Intelligences analysis, it was estimated that citrus exports have been the leading component of the industry in terms of volume. Recently in 2018, China has made an agreement with Zimbabwe to import 45,000 tonnes of oranges annually. The order of 45,000 tons is more than what the Zimbabwe producers managed to export for all the citrus fruits in a year. This deal provides growers in the country to sell their produce at an attractive price. Opposite harvesting season with China is the key success factor for this deal.

Imports Dominates the Fruits and Vegetables Market in the Country

Zimbabwe fruits and vegetable market is mostly dominated by imports and it was estimated that nearly 70% of the fruits distributed in the local market of Zimbabwe came from South Africa. They mainly import fruits such as oranges, apples, grapes, pineapples, pears, and peaches. Zimbabwe imported approximately 60% of its apple consumption in 2016. Zimbabwe imports approximately 40% of its grapes consumption. Historical trends indicate that the import price of apples ranges between USD 0.25 and 0.75 per kg. The wholesale price of apple in July 2017 was estimated to be USD 0.7 per kg.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Banana

5.1.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.4 Import Value & Volume

5.1.5 Export Value & Volume

5.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Potato

5.2.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.4 Import Value & Volume

5.2.5 Export Value & Volume

5.3 Orange

5.3.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.4 Import Value & Volume

5.3.5 Export Value & Volume

5.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 Tomatoes

5.4.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.4.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.3 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.4 Import Value & Volume

5.4.5 Export Value & Volume

5.4.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.5 Onion

5.5.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.5.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.5.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.5.4 Import Value & Volume

5.5.5 Export Value & Volume

5.5.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.6 Apples

5.6.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.6.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.6.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.6.4 Import Value & Volume

5.6.5 Export Value & Volume

5.6.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.7 Grapes

5.7.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.7.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.7.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.7.4 Import Value & Volume

5.7.5 Export Value & Volume

5.7.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.8 Beans

5.8.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.8.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.8.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.8.4 Import Value & Volume

5.8.5 Export Value & Volume

5.8.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.9 Mangoes

5.9.1 Market Size (USD Million)

5.9.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.9.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.9.4 Import Value & Volume

5.9.5 Export Value & Volume

5.9.6 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

