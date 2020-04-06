Gas Chromatography Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Types, Share, Market Value, Industry Demand, Top Players and Regional Outlook

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.”

Market Overview

Gas Chromatography market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process, increasing food safety concerns, and rising adoption of GC-MS.

Since its introduction over 60 years ago, gas chromatography (GC) has become a cornerstone technique of analytical chemistry. Advances in the area of column technology, such as the commercialization of high-temperature stationary phases and silica capillaries stable to 480°C, has recently been put in the place. Several novel Gas Chromatography stationary phase developments have incorporated such materials as sol-gel poly(ethylene glycol), ionic liquids, nanoparticles, and co-polymers. Stationary phases have also been there in discussion since long in relation to microfabricated GC, i.e. chip-based GC. Such advancements are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period all across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Gas chromatography is referred to the procedure which is used to separate individual compounds from mixtures of volatile organic compounds. Extracting components with a wide range of boiling points is done by starting at a low oven temperature and gradually increasing the temperature over time in order to elute the high-boiling point components.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical & BioIndustries are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

The key success of the application of GC in the pharmaceutical quantitative analysis is primarily attributed to the very high efficiencies of separation power, and further due to the extreme detection sensitivity while detecting even very little amounts of separated species and lastly due to the accuracy and precision of the data from quantitative analyses of extremely complex mixtures. GC analyses are also trouble-free while automating from sample introduction to separation. As a result of the above-mentioned main advantages and also its short analysis time as well as reliable results GC is extensively used as quality control purposes in the pharmaceutical and bio industry.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North American region dominated the global market share, in 2018. The increased adoption of chromatography technique, majorly in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, drives the demand for gas chromatography in the region. With the increase in the aging population in the region and the rising number of critical diseases, healthcare expenditure has increased significantly in the region. This has increased R&D investments into the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and production, which has further increased the demand for chromatography technique in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Gas Chromatography market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Agilent Technologies, Inc., Chromatotec, Danaher Corporation, Falcon Analytical Systems &Technology, LLC, Merck KgaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, Scion Instruments, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others, hold the substantial market share in the Gas Chromatography market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process

4.2.2 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of GC-MS

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Gas Chromatography Equipment

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Systems

5.1.2 Detectors

5.1.3 Auto-Samplers

5.1.4 Fraction Collectors

5.1.5 Accessories & Consumables

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical & BioIndustries

5.2.2 Academic Research Institutes

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Chromatotec

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Falcon Analytical Systems &Technology, LLC

6.1.5 Merck KgaA

6.1.6 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.1.7 Restek Corporation

6.1.8 Scion Instruments

6.1.9 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

