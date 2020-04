Global Induced Pluripotent Market Industry Outlook to 2026|Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Induced pluripotent market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments requiring the development of modern technologically advanced therapeutic options.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the induced pluripotent market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.

In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.

Market Restraints

Complications and large costs associated with the development and manufacturing of these products are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Chances of health risks due to the acceptance of these products in the recipient’s body along with lack of efficiency in the process are factors restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

By Product Category

Cell Culture

Differentiation

Reprogramming

Engineering

Cell Analysis

Others

By Cell Type

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Neurons

Others

By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

Stem Cell Bio-Banking

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East & Africa

