Global MABS Resin Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2020-2026

The “MABS Resin Market” is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem , an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global MABS Resin Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global MABS Resin Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Summary of Market: Global MABS Resin market size will increase to 460 Million US$ by 2025, from 420 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MABS Resin.

MABS is a copolymer of methyl methacrylate, acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene, and it has ordinary ABS resins mechanical properties, but higher impact toughness and transparency than ABS

Currently, global production of MABS resin is concentrated as there are only a few manufacturers engaged in the industry. The product belongs to the family of ABS resin, but owns much higher added-value than common ABS resin. The largest manufacturer is Toray, who owns 29.49% market share in 2017.

As for the region, Korea is the largest production base, holding 33.54% market share in 2017, followed by Japan, with 26.20% market share.

This report focuses on MABS Resin Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in MABS Resin Market:

➳ Toray

➳ LG Chem

➳ Chi Mei

➳ LOTTE Advanced Materials

➳ Styrolution

➳ Techno-UMG

➳ Denka

➳ Formosa Chemicals & Fibre

➳ NIPPON A&L

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ General Purpose Grade

⤇ High Impact Grade

⤇ High Rigidity Grade

⤇ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of MABS Resin Market for each application, including-

⤇ Appliance Industry

⤇ 3C Products

⤇ Toys

⤇ Medical Industry

⤇ Other

MABS Resin Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Research objectives:

⟴ To study and estimate the market size of MABS Resin Market, in terms of value.

⟴ To find growth and challenges for the global market.

⟴ To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services launches in worldwide industry.

⟴ To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.

⟴ To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global MABS Resin Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

❶ How is the MABS Resin Market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

❷ What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the MABS Resin Market?

❸ What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the MABS Resin Market?

❹ What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global MABS Resin Market?

