Global Server Market Size Study By Type by End-Use and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025 | Hitachi Ltd., Cisco, Huawei, Dell Inc., Lenovo, EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Inspur Technologies

A server is a computer or computer program which manages access to a centralized resource or service in a network. The major factors expected to propel the market are smart computing driven by cloud, big data and AI, and increasing needs from Client Server Protocol or CSP customers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

– Computing server

– Application server

– Database server

– Communication server

– Others

End-Use:

– Government

– IT & Telecom

– Energy

– Retail

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Hitachi Ltd., Cisco, Huawei, Dell Inc., Lenovo, EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Fujitsu Corp., Inspur Technologies Co., and Hewlett-Packard Corp. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

