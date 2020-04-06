Hematology Analyzers Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Innovations, Applications Analysis, Demand, Upcoming Trends and Industry Growth Analysis

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.”

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the hematology analyzers market include the rising burden of blood disorders, increasing technological advancements, and rising adoption rates of automated hematology instruments.

Blood disorders have become a global health issue with different causes, and are associated with high mortality. Blood disorders, such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, affect millions of people each year across all age groups. According to Commonwealth of Australia, more than 330,000 affected infants are born each year (83% sickle cell disorders and 17% thalassaemias), around 7% of pregnant women are carriers of hemoglobin disorders and over 1% of couples are at risk at a global level. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has stated that, in 2011, Anemia affects 29% of women with reproductive age and 38% of pregnant women worldwide. As per the World Federation of Hemophilia, 184,723 people were affected with Hemophilia in 2016, along with 39,495 people with other bleeding disorders. Early diagnosis and treatment are the best ways to protect the quality of life for a patient with a blood cell disorder. Hence, the increasing burden of blood disorders is likely to drive the market in the future.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, hematology analyzers are the equipment used to run tests on blood samples and they are used in the medical field to determine white blood cell counts, complete blood counts, reticulocyte analysis, and coagulation tests. The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Clinical Testing Laboratories is the Segment by End-User expected to Hold Largest Market Share

The clinical laboratories as end-users are the centers where hematology tests are performed. Usually, they have high-quality equipment and the results obtained from them are accurate. The automation of laboratories have increased the equipment costs in this segment, however, the analyzers are not frequently replaced in these laboratories. The clinical testing laboratories perform various tests on whole blood, serum, urine, cerebrospinal fluids, and other body fluids. Furthermore, convenience and accurate results are the two major reasons driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Studied

The market for hematology analyzers in the United States is growing at a steady pace. This can be attributed to the increasing burden of blood disorders and the growth in adoption of hematology analyzers by the diagnostic industry. For instance, anemia, which is a common disorder, affects more than three million Americans, particularly women of ‘childbearing-age’. In the United States, there are a number of associations helping, both, clinicians and scientists across the world, who are working to conquer such blood diseases. In addition, many centers in the state are international leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of blood diseases and collaborate in many research projects to improve diagnosis and treatment options for blood diseases. These factors drive the demand and importance of allergy immunotherapy medication in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Boule Diagnostics AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hobira Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Sysmex Corporation

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Beckman Coulter, Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– Boule Diagnostics AB

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Horiba Ltd

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Siemens Healthineers

– Sysmex Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Blood Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rising Adoption Rates of Automated Hematology Instruments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Hematology Analyzers

4.3.2 Time-consuming and Stringent Rregulatory Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 3 Part Hematology Analyzer

5.1.1.2 5 Part Hematology Analyzer

5.1.1.3 Point-of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Reagents

5.1.2.1 Hematology Reagents

5.1.2.2 Slide Stainers/Makers

5.1.2.3 Others

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinical Laboratories

5.2.3 Research Institutes

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.4 Boule Diagnostics AB

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Horiba Ltd

6.1.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.8 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

