Home Networking Device Market By Top Key Player HP, TP-Link Technologies, Legrand SA, ZyXEL Communications Corp., PLANET Technology

The key players operating in the global home networking device market are –

Belkin International, Inc.

AsusTek Computer

Ubiquity

AVM

Netgear

D-Link

Apple, Inc.

The Global Home Networking Device Market was valued at USD 15.56 billion 2017 and is expected to reach USD 24.13 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Research strategies and tools used of Home Networking Device Market:

This Home Networking Device market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Home Networking Device Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: HP, TP-Link Technologies, Legrand SA, ZyXEL Communications Corp., PLANET Technology, Buffalo, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Google, Linux, Devolo, Amazon, Actiontec Electronics, Mechoshade Systems, AsusTek Computer Inc., Nokia, Tenda Technology, Crestron Electronics, Schneider Electric, Lutron Electronic Ltd., Vantage Controls, Inc., Watt Stopper, Siemens AG, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, and many more.

Tenda Technology has launched new Nova MW6 Mesh Wi-Fi system to optimise your home network. This device eliminating connection frustration by offering fast, efficient, and reliable Wi-Fi coverage. It includes three Wi-Fi nodes that provides wireless coverage for spaces up to 6,000 square feet.

Drivers & Restraints of Home Networking Device Market-:

Market Drivers:

Development of connected innovative products

Decrease in prices of devices

Surging customer’s broadband penetration

Increased network device adoption

Market Restraint:

Consumer shift to alternate platforms

Market growth can be restrained by high end technologies such as IP, Bluetooth and infrared

Breakdown of Home Networking Device Market-:

Global Home Networking Device Market, By Solution (Wired and Wireless), By Component (Hub & Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter, Wireless Access Point (WAP)), Product Type (Audio Equipment, Video Devices, Gaming Consoles)), By End-User (Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Smart Home, IT, Others)

Regional Insights-

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Home Networking Device Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Home Networking Device Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Home Networking Device Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Home Networking Device Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Home Networking Device Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Home Networking Device Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Home Networking Device Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Home Networking Device by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Home Networking Device market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

