Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market To Grow Rapidly by 2026| TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB & Others
The report showcases important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the healthcare industry by the key players. The report also takes into consideration the detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. The report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the healthcare industry. Besides, this market report endows with an exhaustive study for the present and upcoming opportunities in the market which brings into light the future investment in the market. So, to achieve competitive advantage and to succeed in the market, this image-guided radiation therapy market research report is the perfect solution.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.
- In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.
Competitive Analysis:
Global image-guided radiation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image-guided radiation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Market Drivers:
- Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally
- Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market
- By Type
- Soft-Tissue Imaging
- Lung MRI
- Simplifying Cardiac MRI
- Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans
- Silent MRI Scanning
- Others
- By Application
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Head & Neck Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Others
- By Technology
- Radiation-Based System
- Electronic Portal Imaging Devices (EPID)
- Cone Beam CT
- Fan Beam
- Others
- Non-Radiation Based System
- Ultrasound-Based Systems
- Camera-Based or Optical Tracking Systems
- MRI-Guided IGRT
- Others
- Others
- Radiation-Based System
- By Devices
- X-Ray CT
- Digital X-Ray
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Conventional CT
- Optical Tracking
- Cone Beam
- Megavoltage CT (MVCT)
- Others
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Others
- X-Ray CT
- By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Smart Cancer Centers
- Research Institutes
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]