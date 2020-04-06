India Respiratory Devices Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Types, Market Statistics, Production, Application, Industry Size & Share, Key Vendors and Growth

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3635837

Market Overview

The India respiratory devices market is expected to show rapid growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea and the technological advancements and increasing applications in the homecare setting.

There is a high incidence of respiratory diseases in India. Rapid urbanization in the developing economy and a large amount of pollution contributes to this. About 2.5-5% of the population is reported to suffer from respiratory ailments such as asthma and there is the presence of other respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and COPD. The awareness about these diseases and healthcare facilities has increased, and the government is found investing in mitigating respiratory ailments. There is also a rise in the aging population, which is susceptible to such respiratory ailments. Thus, all these factors help in driving the respiratory devices market in India.

The healthcare industry in India has grown in the recent years, and with the rise in the healthcare industry, there is disproportionate reliability over imports, where more than 70% of the medical devices are imported in the industry sales in India.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, respiratory devices supply the respiratory gas mechanically to the patients with impaired respiratory function. The respiratory gas is usually enriched with oxygen and conveyed into the lung with a positive pressure generated by the device. The respiratory devices include respiratory diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and breathing devices for administering long-term artificial respiration. It may also include a breathing apparatus used for resuscitation, by forcing oxygen into the lungs of a person who has undergone asphyxia. As per the scope of the report, respiratory inhalers, which are classified as combination products, have been considered as medical devices.

Key Market Trends

Spirometers is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment in Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices during the Forecast Period

Spirometers help in the diagnosing the respiratory diseases, such as asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, and COPD. Furthermore, they can also be used to assess the shortness of breath, lung function before surgery, and the effect of medication.

The spirometers segment has been fuelled by the recent technological advancements, in the field of spirometry that includes the development of small portable spirometers and the increasing accuracy, acceptability, and reproducibility of assessments with immediate feedback to the technician. Thus, the applications of spirometers makes it easier for the patient to use this diagnostic device and is also increasingly adopted in hospitals and home care globally.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the established companies for respiratory devices in India include AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Philips, Resmed, and GSK. These companies present in the market are found focusing on product innovations, expansions, finding new markets or innovating their core competency to expand their individual market share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/india-respiratory-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Homecare Setting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.1 Spirometers

5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices

5.1.1.3 Peak Flow Meters

5.1.1.4 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.1.5 Capnographs

5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.1.2.1 CPAP Devices

5.1.2.2 BiPAP Devices

5.1.2.3 Humidifiers

5.1.2.4 Nebulizers

5.1.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators

5.1.2.6 Ventilators

5.1.2.7 Inhalers

5.1.2.8 Other Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3 By Disposables

5.1.3.1 Masks

5.1.3.2 Breathing Circuits

5.1.3.3 Other Disposables

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

6.1.2 Dragerwerk AG

6.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 ResMed Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3635837

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155