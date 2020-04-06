Indonesia Seed Sector Analysis-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024):Types, Applications, Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit, Top Companies and Regional Outlook

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The Indonesian Seed market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for feed grains and the increasing domestic demand for horticulture products are driving the Indonesian seed market.

– The market for seeds in Indonesia is fragmented with a significant increase in the number of players competing in the market over the years. There is a high degree of competitive advantage for all the international and regional players in the Indonesian seed market. Some of the notable players in the market are PT DuPont Indonesia, PT. Bayer Indonesia, Syngenta, PT Advanta Seeds, PT BISI International Tbk, PT East West Seed Indonesia, PT Asian Hybrid Seeds Technologies Indonesia, Java Seed Indonesia, and others.

Scope of the Report

The seed sector in Indonesia is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The scope of the Indonesian seed sector report includes segmentation based on the types of crops, that is, grains and cereals including rice, maize, and other grains, vegetables including chili and pepper and others and other types of crop seeds available in the Indonesian market. The scope also covers a detailed analysis of the area under harvest and the production of key crops under cultivation in Indonesia. The review period considered for the study is 2015-2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2024.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Feed Grains Boosting the Market

The increasing demand for feed grains is driving the Indonesian seed market. The domestic demand for poultry and livestock feed is exceeding the local supply, resulting in the allocation of government incentives for the expansion of corn production in the non-producing areas in the country like South Sulawesi and Sumatra. The harvested area under corn has increased due to the government’s minimum support price and subsidies on fertilizers and seeds, giving a boost to the corn seed market. The wheat imports have also increased owing to the demand for feed use and continued ban on corn imports by the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture since 2015, thereby thrusting the wheat seed market. The growth of feed milling is expected to increase wheat consumption for feed to 2.2 million tons in 2019-2020 as per the Indonesia Grain and Feed Annual Report published by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2019. According to the ITC Trade Map database, the total wheat imports in Indonesia have increased from 7.4 million tons in 2014 to 11.4 million tons in 2018.

Rising Consumption of Horticulture Products Driving the Market

The domestic demand for horticulture products in Indonesia is outpacing the supply, leading to increased imports from countries like Thailand, the United States, and China. The fresh fruit and vegetable imports from these countries are majorly utilized in horticulture satiation in the country as the locally grown varieties lack in quality compared to the international competitors. The expansion of this consumption is further paving the way for seed breeders to capture the untapped seed market. The Indonesian government has aimed at shortening the distribution channels by allowing farmers to sell their products directly in the markets, thereby enhancing the local production of quality fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the demand for horticulture products from middle-income families is on the rise, hence challenging the inconsistent domestic supply and poor management facilities in horticulture production. According to Statistics Indonesia, the GDP at current market prices from horticultural crops in Indonesia has increased from USD 11.37 billion in 2014 to USD 15.48 billion in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The market for seeds in Indonesia is fragmented with an increasing number of players competing in the market over the years. Some of the notable players in the market are PT DuPont Indonesia, PT. Bayer Indonesia, Syngenta, PT Advanta Seeds, PT BISI International Tbk, PT East West Seed Indonesia, PT Asian Hybrid Seeds Technologies Indonesia, Java Seed Indonesia, and others. The main strategies adopted by these companies are mergers and acquisitions for expansion, investments in research and crop sciences technology, and innovations in seed portfolio to maintain the customer base in the country. For instance, Bayer Indonesia launched Arize® H 6444 Gold in 2016, a revolutionary hybrid rice seed that would perform dual tasks of higher yields and strong protection against Bacterial Leaf Blight (BLB) simultaneously.

