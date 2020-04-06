IP Telephony Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities to 2027 – Avaya, Mitel Networks, Nec, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Panasonic, Yealink, Toshiba, Ascom Holding, Polycom

IP Telephony Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of IP Telephony market.

The study intends to deliver an overview of IP telephony market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of IP telephony market and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the IP telephony market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the IP telephony market for all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the IP telephony market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.

Wireless access points create a wireless network addressing the needs of multiple users. Maximum enterprises adopt wireless telephones in their office environments which offer employees with high mobility. Also, the adoption of wireless devices among enterprises is high. Use of wireless devices increases employee mobility, level of complexity & maintenance, and ultimately the company’s overall efficiency. Moreover, use of wireless devices and IP phones delivers a hassle-free experience to the workforce and enhances the configuration.

The reports cover key developments in the IP Telephony market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IP Telephony market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IP Telephony market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Avaya INC.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yealink Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Polycom, Inc.

The “Global IP Telephony Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IP Telephony market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global IP Telephony market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IP Telephony market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of gaming type, facility size, and source of revenue. On the basis of gaming type, the IP Telephony market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid. The IP Telephony market on the basis of the facility size is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.; 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.; 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.; and > 40,000 Sq. Ft. Based on source of revenue, the IP Telephony market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IP Telephony market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IP Telephony Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IP Telephony market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IP Telephony market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IP Telephony Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IP Telephony Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IP Telephony Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IP Telephony Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

