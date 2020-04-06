L-Carnitine Marker Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

L-carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid. It helps in enhancing energy production. It helps in reducing fatigue and also minimizes the risk of skeletal decline. The product maintains lean muscle mass and promotes healthy aging. It is widely being used as supplements for individuals with low levels of natural L-carnitine.

The use of L-carnitine as a dietary supplement is increasing owing to high demand from the sports industry. It is found to improve the performance of athletes, hence, increasing adoption among athletes. Moreover, it is also used in animal feed to increase growth performance of meat producing animals. It is used in the feed of animals to improve their weight gain rate and daily performance. Development of the animal feed industry worldwide is anticipated to boost the demand for L-carnitine in coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd.

2. Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3. Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

4. Viachem

5. TCI Chemicals

6. ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD

The global L-Carnitine market is segmented on the basis of process, product and application. Based on process, the market is segmented as chemical synthesis and bioprocess. Based on product, the market is segmented into food & pharmaceutical grade and feed grade. Based on application the market is segmented into animal feed, healthcare products, and functional drinks.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global L-Carnitine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The L-Carnitine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting L-Carnitine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the L-Carnitine market in these regions.

