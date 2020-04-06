Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 – Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

The major players operating in the liquid nutritional supplement market include Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, Nature’s Bounty Co, and GlaxoSmithKline and others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic and inorganic growth strategies were conducted equally and these strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market was segmented by product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of the age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of the route of administration the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. And based on the distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels, offline channels.

The market for liquid nutritional supplements is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to experience restrictions on its growth owing to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

The report segments the global liquid nutritional supplement market as follows:

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

