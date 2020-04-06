Maternity Goods Market in China: Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “China Maternity Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 36.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2024.

Maternity goods refer to the products which are necessary for women during pregnancy or the postpartum stage. It is an umbrella term for diversified products pertaining to clothing, food and personal care, and other related categories, such as massage oil, maternity dress and belt, healthy snacks and flat footwear. They are considered crucial aids to women for having an enriched and safe maternity experience.

Increasing urbanization, working women population and rising disposable income are the key factors driving the demand for maternity goods in China. Rising awareness about the requirement and benefits of maternity products among women is also augmenting the demand for maternity goods in the country. Furthermore, the government has replaced the one-child policy by a universal two-child policy, which is expected to significantly increase the annual birth rate. This is expected to eventually drive the demand for maternity goods in the country. Other factors such as innovative products and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers also contribute to the market growth in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Duration

• Postnatal

• Pregnancy Period

Market Breakup by Product Type

• Nutrients and Health Care Products

• Maternity Wear

• Skin Care Products

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Online Retailers

• Brand Stores

• Maternal Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Provinces

• Guangdong

• Jiangsu

• Zhejiang

• Henan

• Sichuan

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of China maternity goods market. Some of the major players include:

Based on nutrients and healthcare products

• H&H International Holdings

• Tomson Bianjian

• Real Nutriceutical Group Limited

Based on maternity wear products

• October Mommy

• Happy House

• Mum &me

• Joyncleon

Based on maternity skin care products

• Kangaroo Mother

• Pro Run

• Pigeon.

