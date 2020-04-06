New study: Elevator Market Astonishing Growth, analysis report by Top key vendor: Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi etc

Elevator Market Overview:

Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Elevator Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″ in his database. Elevator can be defined as a means of transport that is used vertically in buildings or other structures for the movement of passengers or freight, between the various levels of a building. They are powered by electric motors and its movement is based on counterweight systems.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.; HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.; Electra Elevators; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; thyssenkrupp AG; Express Lifts Ltd.; ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation; EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Orona.

By Type (Hydraulic & Pneumatic, MR Traction, MRL Traction),

By Deck Type (Single Deck, Double Deck),

By Destination Control (Smart, Conventional),

By Building Height (Low Rise, Mid Rise, High Rise),

By End-Use Application (Residential, Commercial, Mix Block),

By Usage (Passenger, Freight),

By Speed (Less than 1m/s, 1-3m/s, 4-6m/s, 7-10m/s, More than 10m/s)

The Elevator Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization is one of the major factors behind its market growth

Market Restraint:

Significant costs in the purchase, operations and maintenance of these products is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

Reasons to choose this report:

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape. Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales. Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments. Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends. Emerging key segments and regions Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. Porter’s five force analysis of the market, highlighting the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies. The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the ElevatorMarket on global and regional level.



