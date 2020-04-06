North America Liquid Fertilizers Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Product Types, Sales & Volume, Market Share, Industry Size, and Regional Growth Analysis

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981580

Market Overview

The market for liquid fertilizers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% for the forecast period 2019-2024.

– North America is estimated to be the second-largest consumer of liquid fertilizers. Within the region, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the largest markets for liquid fertilizer, with the US dominating the market.

– In the North American region, the lands are acidic in nature and the use of nitrogen fertilizers helps in maintaining the desirable pH level of the soil, which is one of the major drivers for the growth of the liquid nitrogen-based fertilizers market.

– Urea is the most widely used liquid nitrogenous fertilizer in the region. The liquid micronutrient segment of the North American liquid fertilizer market is growing at a rapid pace, and the growth can be attributed to the rising demand for food grains and increasing soil deficiency.

Scope of the Report

Liquid Fertilizers are liquid concentrates containing organic elements including sulfur and trace metal elements used in agricultural applications. The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for liquid fertilizers across five regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. The market has been segmented based on nutrient, ingredient, application, and geography. The corporations operate in the B2B format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for High Efficiency Fertilizers Driving the Market

In the perspective of the world population reaching more than 9 billion by 2050, and the need to alleviate persistent hunger, nutrient management shall ensure the continuous increase in agricultural production. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers over the years. Moreover, future demand is likely to be driven by a broader set of considerations, including the need to reduce the environmental impacts of nutrient losses. •The yield and production of cereals and fruits have grown at comparatively higher rates when compared to the area under cultivation indicating a higher adoption rate of high-efficiency fertilizers. International Fertilizer Association (IFA) anticipates that in the next five years, world liquid fertilizer demand is likely to increase by 1.5% per year with a significant increase in the North America region as well.

The United States Dominates The Market

Liquid fertilizers hold the largest share of consumption in the US within the North America region. More than one-fourth of the fertilizers used in the United States are liquid fertilizers.

The major market drivers in the US are the easy application and the availability of large wagons to fill liquid fertilizers. Additionally, the high adoption of precision agriculture technology is driving the market growth, as the use of variable rate technology (VRT) requires the use of liquid fertilizers. Around 77% of VRT farming use fertilizers, however, the adoption of VRT farming for pesticides and seeds is quite low, estimated to be 11% and 7%, respectively. Among the fertilizers used in VRT, lime-based fertilizers have the largest share, followed by single nutrient and multiple nutrient fertilizers.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Liquid Fertilizers Market is fragmented with major companies accounting for a lesser share of the market than small players. Companies have been actively looking to expand its business by establishing new manufacturing units and by acquiring businesses or other companies involved in the business. For example, Nutrien limited has announced in 2018 that it is looking at expanding several nitrogen fertilizer plants in North America due to rising prices of nitrogen.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AgroLiquid

– FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

– Haifa Group

– Kugler Company

– Nutrien Ltd.

– Planet Natural

– Plant Food Company Inc.

– Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM SA)

– Triangle C. C.

– Yara International ASA

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/north-america-liquid-fertilizers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Nutrient Type

5.1.1 Nitrogen

5.1.2 Potassium

5.1.3 Phosphate

5.1.4 Micronutrients

5.2 Ingredient Type

5.2.1 Organic

5.2.2 Synthetic

5.3 Mode of Application

5.3.1 Starter Solution

5.3.2 Foliar Application

5.3.3 Fertigation

5.3.4 Injection into Soil

5.3.5 Aerial Application

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Grains & Cereals

5.4.2 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.4.3 Commercial Crops

5.4.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.5 Turf & Ornamentals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AgroLiquid

6.3.2 FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

6.3.3 Haifa Group

6.3.4 Kugler Company

6.3.5 Nutrien Ltd.

6.3.6 Planet Natural

6.3.7 Plant Food Company Inc.

6.3.8 Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM SA)

6.3.9 Triangle C. C.

6.3.10 Yara International ASA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981580

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155