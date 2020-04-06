North America Organic Fertilizers Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Industry Size, Economic Impact, Application, Competitive Analysis, Market Share and Regional Outlook

“Latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.”

Market Overview

The North America Organic Fertilizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The North America organic fertilizer sector is still relatively immature; there is heavy dependence on imports and the imported nutrients are already becoming a vital part of organic farming practices. Conventional method of farming is still preferred over the unconventional method.

– There have been several provisions made by the United States government in order to promote organic farming in the United States. In 2017, the US Department of Agriculture launched a program to certify farmland for the growers that are in the process of switching to organic. According to the Organic Trade Association, through the certification, farmers will be able to sell products for higher prices than conventionally-grown goods.

– The North American organic sector is still relatively immature; there is heavy dependence on imports. The organic imports in the United States were tracked as USD 1.65 billion in 2016. Higher dependence on imports for organic products, is a restraint to the organic fertilizer producers of the region.

Scope of the Report

Organic fertilizers are derived from animal matter, animal excreta, human excreta, and vegetable matter. There fertilizers provide nutrients for plant growth after applying to the soil. Rapid development of organic agriculture and increasing demand for organic food in the United States drives the growth of the organic fertilizer market in the country. The report contains a detailed analysis on various parameters of the North American Organic Fertilizers Market. The market has been segmented, based on product type, application and geography.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Organic Food

The rise in demand for organic products is booming not only due to more conscientious consumers but also due to increasing incomes, along with improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. The demand for organic extends from supermarket aisles to the multitude of farmer markets. According to the Organic Trade Association, approximately around 82% of US households purchase organic food. The sales value of certified organic products sold by farms has increased from USD 5.5 billion in 2014 to USD 7.55 billion in 2016.

According to the Organic Trade Association, fruits and vegetables account for close to 40% of all organic food sales. Around 14% of all fruits and vegetables purchased by consumers are organic and the demand continues to increase. Rapid expansion in consumer demand provides opportunities for US organic producers to enter high-value markets in the country.

Consumers in the region are willing to pay more, as they do not favour chemically-laden fruits and vegetables. Around 44% of consumers in the United States can pay an additional 20% for organic fresh vegetables in the country. The above factors has led to upsurge in the demand for organic fertilizers in the region.

United States- The Largest Organic Fertilizer Market in the Region

The United States organic fertilizer market was valued at USD 279.1 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, while, the consumption volume was 358,621.8 metric ton in 2017, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period.

There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of the United States: Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley. The timing of the availability of N-fertilizer, is critical for strawberry yield and fruit quality. Since 2015, there have been increasing incidences of nitrogen deficiency in organic strawberries. When the harvest season is extended, the demand for nitrogen occurs later in the season, which indicate that pre-plant cover crops or compost alone, might be inadequate to fulfil the plants demand thereby leading to increasing consumption of organic fertilizers in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The North American organic fertilizers market indicates a very highly fragmented market, with major companies accounting for only 9% of the market share, despite having diverse and increasing product portfolio. Companies operating in the market are mainly focused on developing qualitative product and new technologies for improving the product quality, in order to gain a larger share in the market.

– In July 2018, Actagro LLC initiated the construction of a new 11,000 sq. ft. Actagro Technology and Innovation Center (ATIC), at the company’s western manufacturing and corporate R&D site in Central California, which is scheduled to start operations by the end of 2019.

– In July 2018, Growth Products Ltd launched an organic, plant-based, non-clogging liquid fertilizer, Macorganics 4-3-2, which provides maximum analysis of primary nutrients, including NPK for turf, food crops, and ornamentals, is ideal for supplemental feeding, and conveniently functions as both, a fertilizer and soil conditioner.

Companies Mentioned:

– Agrinos

– California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

– Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

– Lallemand Inc.

– Rizobacter Argentina SA

– Agrocare Canada

– BioFert Manufacturing Inc.

– Fertilizers USA LLC

– Fertoz

– Orgunique

– Agriculture Solutions, Inc

– Actagro LLC

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Organic Residues

5.1.1.1 Green Manure

5.1.1.2 Oil Cakes

5.1.1.3 Bone Meal

5.1.1.4 Fish Meal

5.1.1.5 Other Organic Residues

5.1.2 Biofertilizers

5.1.2.1 Rhizobium

5.1.2.2 Azospirillum

5.1.2.3 Azobacter

5.1.2.4 Blue Green Algae

5.1.2.5 Mycorrhiza

5.1.2.6 Phosphorus Solubilizing Bacteria

5.1.2.7 Other Biofertilizers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grains & Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.2.3 Commercial Crops

5.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Mexico

5.3.3 Canada

5.3.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agrinos

6.3.2 California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

6.3.3 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

6.3.4 Lallemand Inc.

6.3.5 Rizobacter Argentina SA

6.3.6 Agrocare Canada

6.3.7 BioFert Manufacturing Inc.

6.3.8 Fertilizers USA LLC

6.3.9 Fertoz

6.3.10 Orgunique

6.3.11 Agriculture Solutions, Inc

6.3.12 Actagro LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

