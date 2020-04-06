Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market 2020 To Exhibit Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2020-2027

The nucleating and clarifying agents market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for plastics in the developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific coupled with rising consumption of polymers in packaging applications. Moreover, growing demand for nucleating and clarifying agents in the pharmaceutical industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the nucleating and clarifying agents market.

Nucleating agents are used to modify the properties of various polymers. Nucleating agents provides a high degree of crystallinity to polymers which results in improved mechanical properties such as hardness and flexural modulus. Nucleating agents when used for optimizing the optical properties are known as clarifying agents. Clarifying agents offers additional benefit of improving optical properties and transparency.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ADEKA CORPORATION

2. BASF SE

3. HPLA Group

4. Imerys Group

5. Milliken Chemical

6. New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

7. Plastiblends India Limited

8. Polyone Corporation

9. Polyvel Inc.

10. Zibo Rainwell Co Ltd. Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is segmented on the basis of form, polymer and application. On the basis of form, the nucleating and clarifying agents market is segmented into powder, granules, and liquid. The nucleating and clarifying agents market on the basis of the polymer is classified into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate and others. Similarly, on the basis of application the nucleating and clarifying agents market is bifurcated into packaging, consumer products, automotive, electronics, and others.

The Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market report answers the following queries: