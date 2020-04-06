Online Gambling Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players, Forecasts To 2027- 888 Holdings, Bet365 Group, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Ladbrokes Coral Group

Online gambling is playing the game over the internet in the hopes of winning. This can include things like bingo, table games, poker, betting, and others. The increasing penetration of high-speed internet along with the smartphone for playing online games from homes and public places are driving the demand for the online gambling market. The rising number of sports betting is also driving the growth of the online gambling market. The growing availability of cost-effectiveness mobile application around the world are leading demand for the online gambling market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online gambling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online gambling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the leading players in global market are 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Sky Betting & Gaming, Stars Group Inc., William Hill PLC

The global online gambling market is segmented on the basis of type, platform. On the basis of type the market is segmented as betting, casinos, poker, bingo, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as desktop, mobile.

The online gambling rising demand globally owing to awareness about the latest technology, increase in luxuries lifestyle, and improvement in living standards. The increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) technology provides a wide range of options for improving and developing their games. The vendor is introducing such technology to attack customers that also propel the growth of the online gambling market. However, strict regulation of GCB is the major restraint for the growth of the online gambling market. The easy access to platforms such as desktop and mobile is helping to boost demand for the online gambling market. The number of countries is legalizing online gambling since it offers high revenue generation and a high rate of employment; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the online gambling market

The report analyzes factors affecting online gambling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the online gambling market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the online gambling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from online gambling are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for online gambling in the global market.

