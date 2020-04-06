Patient Flow Management Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Integrated patient flow management systems segment is expected to drive the growth of patient flow management over the forecast period for product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient flow management market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode. The global patient flow management market is expected to grow from US$ 452.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient flow management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global patient flow management market, based on the product was segmented into standalone and integrated systems. In 2017, the standalone segment held a largest market share of 68.4% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the existing large use of standalone systems as these systems are can easily be monitored as well as offers freedom of complete access to all facets. However, the integrated segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Key factors driving the market are rising adoption of patient centric approach by healthcare providers in the region and shortage of nursing and physician staff. However, lack of skilled IT professionals to develop these solutions and risks associated with cyber-threats with the use of these management solutions leading to data breach are anticipated to be the factors restraining the market growth.

The major players operating in the global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies among others. The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance.

For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global patient flow management market as follows:

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Type

Real-time locating systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services

Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services

