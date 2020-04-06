Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to Focusing on Top Companies like Clarity Group, Conduent, Prista Corporation, Quantros, Riskonnect

Patient safety is a method that highlights safety in health care through the prevention, reduction, reporting and analysis of medical error that usually leads to adverse effects. The risk management and patient safety team work closely with clinical teams and other corporate areas in finding the risks, acting as a resource, and giving support on all aspects of risk management. Since patient safety is a new area for emphasis on health care, awareness to reduce the occurrence of medical errors is gaining reason.

The patient safety and risk management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in need to follow regulatory guidelines, increasing health care costs, medical errors. However, lack of skilled IT professionals in hospitals, the use of old technologies, and poor regulatory standards are also some of the reasons that are restraining the market growth.

The “Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in patient safety and risk management software market with detailed market segmentation by type, reptile, mode of action and geography. The patient safety and risk management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in patient safety and risk management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patient safety and risk management software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as risk management & safety solutions, claims management solutions and governance, risk & compliance solutions. On the basis of deployment mode the market is categorized as private cloud, public cloud and private cloud. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, long-term care centers, pharmacies and other end users.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Clarity Group Inc., Conduent Inc., Prista Corporation, Quantros, Inc., Riskonnect Inc. (A Part of Thoma Bravo, LLC), Riskqual Technologies, Rldatix, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., The Patient Safety Company, Verge Health, LLC

