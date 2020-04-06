Perfusion System Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Services, Growth, Key Players and Future Estimations

“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.”

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the perfusion system market include the rising demand for organ transplantation, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and rising initiatives by government and various organizations to promote organ donations.

The rising demand for organ transplantation is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. As per the data published by the United Network for Organ Sharing, in the United States, 113,379 people need a lifesaving organ transplant (total waiting list candidates) as of August 2019. The rising demand for organ transplantation is expected to increase the demand for reliable organ perfusion systems. In addition, there is a rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases across the globe boosting the demand for organ transplantation. As per the data published by the Division of Transplantation (DoT) of the Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration’s Healthcare Systems Bureau, there were 3,408 heart transplants in 2018. Thus, owing to the rising demand for organ transplantation and an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases the market is expected to witness high growth.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, perfusion systems are the devices used for the passing of fluid into the circulatory system, an organ or body tissue. The perfusion systems can be used in the transportation and stabilization of organs. The market is segmented by technology, type of organ, and geography.

Key Market Trends

The kidney Segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the market. As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the United States is about 14%. Similarly, in the United Kingdom as per Kidney Research UK report 2018, it is estimated that 3 million lives are at risk, as a result of moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. An estimated, 1 million people in the United Kingdom have chronic kidney disease but are undiagnosed. Furthermore, machine perfusion techniques demonstrated several benefits when compared with cold storage techniques. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest perfusion system market owing to the rising technological advancements and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases increasing the demand of perfusion systems. According to the data published by the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were 19,513 transplants performed as of June 2019. However, the high cost of transplantation and scarcity of donors is the major factor expected to hinder the growth of the market. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to hold the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a consolidated market owing to the presence of a few major market players. Some of the market players are Bridge to Life (Europe) Ltd., Organ Assist B.V., Organ Recovery Systems, Inc, OrganOx Limited, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Preservation Solutions Inc, TransMedics, Inc., Waters Medical Systems LLC, and XVIVO Perfusion AB

Companies Mentioned:

– Bridge to Life (Europe) Ltd.

– Organ Assist B.V.

– Organ Recovery Systems, Inc

– OrganOx Limited

– Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

– Preservation Solutions Inc

– TransMedics, Inc.

– Waters Medical Systems LLC

– XVIVO Perfusion AB

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation

4.2.2 Increase in the Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Diseases

4.2.3 Rising Initiatives by Government and Various Organizations to Promote Organ Donations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Devices and Organ Transplantation

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Normothermic Machine Perfusion

5.1.2 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

5.2 By Type of Organ

5.2.1 Heart

5.2.2 Lung

5.2.3 Kidney

5.2.4 Liver

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bridge to Life (Europe) Ltd.

6.1.2 Organ Assist B.V.

6.1.3 Organ Recovery Systems, Inc

6.1.4 OrganOx Limited

6.1.5 Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

6.1.6 Preservation Solutions Inc

6.1.7 TransMedics, Inc.

6.1.8 Waters Medical Systems LLC

6.1.9 XVIVO Perfusion AB

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

