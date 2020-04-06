Petrochemicals Market: Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

Petrochemicals are obtained from petroleum through refining process. Some other chemical compounds prepared from petroleum can also be obtained from other fossil fuels, including coal or natural gas and renewable sources such as maize, palm fruit, and sugar cane. Highly available petrochemicals in the market are olefins (ethylene and propylene) and aromatics (benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers).

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. BASF SE

2. British Petroleum Plc

3. Chevron Corporation

4. China National Petroleum Corporation

6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7. ExxonMobil Corporation

8. INEOS Group Ltd.

9. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10. The Dow Chemical Company

The petrochemicals market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application of petrochemicals in packaging, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, and helthcare industries. Many polymers are used in the manufacturing of different types of plastic components, which finds applicationsin the automotive industries. This factor is driving the market for petrochemicals. Furthermore, increasing use of polymeric resins in the manufacturing of automotive components is expected to fuel the demand for polymers, which in turn will influence the market growth of petrochemicals.

